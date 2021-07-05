Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 79,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.97% of Brighthouse Financial worth $74,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

BHF opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

