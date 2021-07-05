Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) traded down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research firms recently commented on ARZTY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. AlphaValue raised Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

