ASD (BTMX) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. ASD has a market capitalization of $275.91 million and $1.28 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.20 or 0.00923194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.39 or 0.08254717 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

