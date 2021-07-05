ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €610.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €610.00 ($717.65) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €573.27 ($674.44).

