AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $125.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.09 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $99.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $508.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

AMK opened at $25.91 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.14.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,953 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

