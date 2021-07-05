Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $3,761,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

