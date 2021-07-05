Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 766,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.50. The company had a trading volume of 301,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

