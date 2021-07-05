Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Assurant worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $156.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

