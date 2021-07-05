At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.73 Million

Brokerages expect that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce $475.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $515.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.