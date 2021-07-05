Athlon Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th

Athlon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Athlon Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Athlon Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SWETU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Athlon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

