Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.79

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.79 and last traded at C$14.77, with a volume of 17644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.40 target price (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

