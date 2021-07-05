Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

