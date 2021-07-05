Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 8,971 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 90.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 894,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 199,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 153.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,892 shares of company stock valued at $74,635,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $248.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.