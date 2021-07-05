Aureus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.97 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.