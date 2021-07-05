Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $229.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.24 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

