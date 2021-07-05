Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

