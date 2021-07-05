Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Science Applications International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

