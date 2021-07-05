Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

ADP stock opened at $201.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $201.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

