Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

