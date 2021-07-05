Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 716 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $593.07 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $594.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.96. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.