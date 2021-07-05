Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.44

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €83.44 ($98.16) and last traded at €83.44 ($98.16), with a volume of 94747 shares. The stock had previously closed at €80.98 ($95.27).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDA shares. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.60 ($87.76).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

