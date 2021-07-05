Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.