Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.74. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

