Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $201.48 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

