AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of AutoZone worth $67,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $3,241,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,549.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,450.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,551.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

