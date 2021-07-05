Avenir Corp Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avenir Corp trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 136,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,444,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $729,297,000 after buying an additional 167,884 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 165,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,993,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

