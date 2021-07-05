Avenir Corp Has $96.84 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 8.4% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.62% of Markel worth $96,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $54,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.40.

NYSE:MKL traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,218.84. 37,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,082. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $881.00 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

