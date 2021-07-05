Avenir Corp Purchases 2,540 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avenir Corp raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 12.6% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.14% of American Tower worth $146,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $272.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,013. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $274.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

