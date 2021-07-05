Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $108.18 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $483.52 million and approximately $108.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $7.94 or 0.00023541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00817736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.83 or 0.08023642 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

