Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Up 36.8% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.72 million and $96,976.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.67 or 0.00882180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.90 or 0.08091280 BTC.

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

