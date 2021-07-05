Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,073. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $177.79 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -204.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

