AXPR Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $80,391.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00807515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.35 or 0.07940653 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

