Azuki (AZUKI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,509.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Azuki has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $73,509.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00136205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00166398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.54 or 1.00357341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

