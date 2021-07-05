B. Riley Comments on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $987.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

