Baader Bank Reiterates €141.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €141.00 ($165.88) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €119.30 ($140.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.