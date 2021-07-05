Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE BALY opened at $52.42 on Monday. Bally’s has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.41 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.