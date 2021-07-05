Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.1% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,993,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,083,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

