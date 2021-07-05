Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

