Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,993,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,083,563. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.