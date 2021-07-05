Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Atlanticus worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,968,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,571 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $693.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

