Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of SPX worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPX by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 124,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.19. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

