Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.57% of StoneMor worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StoneMor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STON opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $307.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.18. StoneMor Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

StoneMor Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

