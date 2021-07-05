Bank of Montreal Can Sells 29,428 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $82.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

