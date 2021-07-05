Bank of Montreal Can Sells 43,773 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Hawkins worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 111.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after buying an additional 1,678,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 125.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 130.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 64.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 96.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

HWKN stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

