Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.32 Million Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

