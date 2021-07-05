Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.32 Million Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00.
Several analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.