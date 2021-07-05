Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.38 Million Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of RMG Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

