Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

