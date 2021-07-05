Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Banner worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $21,032,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $6,893,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Banner by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

