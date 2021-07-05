Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 152.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of EnerSys worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.57. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

