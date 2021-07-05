Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of FibroGen worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

